Johnson (foot) was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's practice estimate.

Johnson sat out the Bears' entire preseason slate due to a foot injury, and his listed DNP on Thursday may be an ominous sign for his availability Week 1 and potentially beyond that point. He'll have two more opportunities to mix into drills ahead of Monday's game against the Vikings, but even if he's able to suit up, he may remain a distant third for reps out of Chicago's backfield behind D'Andre Swift and rookie seventh-rounder Kyle Monangai (hamstring), the latter of whom was tagged as limited Thursday.