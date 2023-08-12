Johnson ran for 44 yards on 12 carries in Chicago's preseason game against Tennessee on Saturday, adding three receptions for two yards on four targets.

Johnson saw the vast majority of his playing time in the second half, at which point he split some of the workload with Travis Homer. The Bears primarily used starter Khalil Herbert and free agent pickup D'Onta Foreman in the first half. Johnson's poor returns as a pass catcher can probably be ignored -- the targets he saw were low-quality targets that most running backs couldn't do anything with, either -- so it's arguably encouraging that he saw four targets while Herbert (1) and Foreman (zero) operated almost exclusively as runners. The Bears backfield appears headed to a committee approach in 2023, so all of Herbert, Foreman and Johnson could be involved at various points.