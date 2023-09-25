Johnson rushed eight times for 38 yards and caught both of his targets for 11 yards in a 41-10 loss to Kansas City on Sunday.
Johnson continued to split backfield work with Khalil Herbert (7-31-0) after usurping veteran D'Onta Foreman on the depth chart last week. The fourth-round rookie didn't finish with a gaudy stat line, but he was efficient when called upon (4.8 YPC). It is worth noting that he was the first back deployed Sunday, indicating his growing trust from a coaching staff looking for answers after an 0-3 start. It will be interesting to see if Johnson's role continues to increase as the season progresses. For now, he should continue to split work with Herbert against the Broncos next Sunday.
