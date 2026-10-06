Johnson rushed four times for 16 yards in Sunday's 23-12 win over the Jets. He added one catch for seven yards on one target.

The Bears thoroughly dominated the Jets in time of possession and ran a whopping 93 offensive plays to New York's 34. Johnson saw 10 snaps on offense, as Kyle Monangai (thumb) and D'Andre Swift, who dealt with a knee injury during the practice week, combined to rush 45 times for 204 yards and two touchdowns. Johnson would be in line for additional work if Monangai needs to miss any game action.