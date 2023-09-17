Johnson is likely to serve as the top backup behind starting running back Khalil Herbert in Sunday's game against the Buccaneers with the Bears expected to make D'Onta Forearm a healthy inactive in Week 2, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Johnson was one of the few bright spots for the Bears in their 38-20 loss to the Packers in Week 1. Though most of his touches came in garbage time, Johnson still capitalized on his opportunities, carrying five times for 20 yards and a touchdown while turning seven targets into six receptions for 35 yards. The Bears apparently saw enough from the rookie fourth-round pick out of Texas to give him a look in the No. 2 role this week at the expense of Forearm, who gained just 24 yards on seven touches (five carries, two receptions) against Green Bay. Considering that Herbert doesn't have much of a track record as a lead back in the NFL, Johnson could have a chance to unseat atop the depth chart if he can continue to find success on the ground and as a pass catcher. Johnson may already be the Bears' preferred option over Herbert on passing downs, given that Herbert has recorded just 26 catches for 190 yards on 33 targets through 31 career games.