Kyle Monangai got most of the second-team carries at Tuesday's practice, with Johnson then coming in at the goal line, Mark Carman of CHGO Bears and WGN Radio reports.

It could be a sign that new head coach Ben Johnson views Johnson as something of a specialist -- someone who can handle goal-line carries or passing-down snaps but isn't desirable as a ballcarrier in most situations. That's mostly how (Roschon) Johnson was used during his first two NFL seasons, but there was some thought he could take on a larger role after Chicago's backfield was exempt from the sweeping changes made to the offense this offseason. It seems Monangai is making a push to become the No. 2 ballcarrier behind incumbent starter D'Andre Swift.