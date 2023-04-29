The Bears selected Johnson in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 115th overall.

The Bears didn't have an obvious need at running back with Khalil Herbert and D'Onta Foreman atop the depth chart, but Johnson probably offers a better passing down skill set than the two veteran backs and could get his foot into the door on that basis. Johnson (6-feet, 219 pounds) has a three-down frame that's well-suited to blitz pickup, so he could emerge as the Bears' preferred hurryup and passing down back. Johnson is unlikely to match Herbert or Foreman as pure runners, however, so an unpredictable running back committee could be in store for the Bears offense.