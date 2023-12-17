Johnson carried the ball five times for 36 yards and caught four of six targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Browns.

Despite the modest volume, the rookie RB led the Bears' backfield in touches and scrimmage yards, as Khalil Herbert managed just 12 combined yards while D'Onta Foreman lost six yards on his six totes. Johnson could be Chicago's choice to head the committee the rest of the way as the team looks ahead to 2024, but the situation figures to be tough to predict from a fantasy perspective heading into a Week 16 clash with the Cardinals.