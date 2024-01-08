Johnson rushed five times for 20 yards in the Bears' 17-9 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

As a rookie this season, Johnson never had more than 10 rushes in a game. However, he was often used as a passing-down back, though he had only two games with more than four receptions. In 15 games played, Johnson rushed 81 times for 352 yards and two touchdowns to go with 34 receptions on 40 targets for 209 receiving yards. During the offseason, the Bears will need to decide if the running back is ready to take on an expanded role or if he'll remain as a passing-down specialist. Johnson has three years remaining on his rookie contract.