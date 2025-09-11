Johnson (foot) practiced on a limited basis Thursday.

After having a cap on his reps at Wednesday's walkthrough, Johnson maintained that activity level one day later as he continues his recovery from a foot injury. Friday's practice report will reveal whether the Bears give him a chance to make his season debut Sunday at Detroit or otherwise rule him out for a second consecutive contest. Whenever he's healthy enough to suit up, he'll be in the mix for RB reps along with rookie seventh-round pick Kyle Monangai behind starter D'Andre Swift.