Bears' Roschon Johnson: Limited practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (foot) practiced on a limited basis Thursday.
After having a cap on his reps at Wednesday's walkthrough, Johnson maintained that activity level one day later as he continues his recovery from a foot injury. Friday's practice report will reveal whether the Bears give him a chance to make his season debut Sunday at Detroit or otherwise rule him out for a second consecutive contest. Whenever he's healthy enough to suit up, he'll be in the mix for RB reps along with rookie seventh-round pick Kyle Monangai behind starter D'Andre Swift.
More News
-
Bears' Roschon Johnson: Another limited listing•
-
Bears' Roschon Johnson: Sitting out Week 1•
-
Bears' Roschon Johnson: Officially questionable for Monday•
-
Bears' Roschon Johnson: Not practicing yet•
-
Bears' Roschon Johnson: DNP on estimated injury report•
-
Bears' Roschon Johnson: Nursing foot issue•