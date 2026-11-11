Johnson recorded two tackles on special teams during the Bears' 27-24 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Kyle Monangai (thumb/toe) was inactive for a fifth consecutive game, with Johnson operating as the Bears' RB2 behind D'Andre Swift in the Bears' four contests prior to Sunday against the Bucs. However, Johnson didn't play a single offensive snap against Tampa Bay; instead, it was Salvon Ahmed (five carries for 25 yards) who mixed into the backfield as Chicago's complementary piece to Swift. The Bears are on a bye for Week 10, with their next game taking place in Week 11 against the Lions on Sunday, Nov. 22. Johnson would have a narrow path to offensive relevancy if Monangai is cleared to return for that contest.