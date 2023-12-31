Johnson tallied seven carries for 21 yards and one touchdown and hauled in all three targets for 38 yards during Sunday's 37-17 win versus the Falcons.

The Bears backfield again didn't have the services of D'Onta Foreman on Sunday, only this time he was a healthy scratch instead of out due to a personal issue like he was in Week 16. The absence allowed Khalil Herbert to pace Bears running backs with 20 touches for 129 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown, while Johnson got in the act, too, with a respective 10-59-1 line. This marked Johnson's third outing in a row with at least nine touches, a span in which he's had 31 touches for 172 total yards and one TD. At the moment, Herbert is the team's No. 1 RB, but Johnson appears to be his primary backup as long as Foreman isn't in pads on game day.