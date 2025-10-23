Johnson (back) did not practice Thursday.

Johnson has now missed back-to-back practices, making his status uncertain for Sunday's road game against the Ravens. He suited up for Chicago's last five regular-season games but only handled two carries (for 17 yards) across that span, so if Johnson misses time it shouldn't have a notable impact on the workloads of D'Andre Swift (groin) and Kyle Monangai. If Johnson can't go, Travis Homer will figure to act as the Bears' third-string running back.