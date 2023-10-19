Johnson (concussion) didn't practice Thursday.

Johnson still hasn't practiced since suffering a concussion in Thursday night win over Washington in Week 5. Travis Homer, on the other hand, returned to full practice participation Thursday after missing last week's game with a hamstring injury. If Johnson can't play Sunday against the Raiders, it'll likely be D'Onta Foreman leading the rushing attack again while Homer and/or Darrynton Evans handle the obvious passing situations and perhaps some carries.