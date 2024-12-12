Johnson (concussion) was a non-participant at Thursday's walkthrough.

Johnson has been a listed DNP since sustaining a concussion during a Thanksgiving day loss at Detroit, sitting out Week 14 at San Francisco so far. With no activity to speak of yet, he clearly hasn't made much progress through the protocol for head inuries. Meanwhile, fellow RB D'Andre Swift (groin) also was a non-participant Thursday, and Travis Homer (head) was listed as full. Consequently, the state of the Bears backfield remains in fux ahead of Monday's game in Minnesota.