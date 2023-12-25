Johnson contributed 37 yards on nine carries and hauled in all three targets for 16 yards during Sunday's 27-16 victory over the Cardinals.

The Bears were without D'Onta Foreman in Week 16 due to a personal matter, but Khalil Herbert was the running back who benefitted from the absence. Herbert paced the backfield with 21 touches for 121 yards from scrimmage and a TD, which towered over Johnson's modest 12, 53 and zero, respectively. Perhaps Chicago's coaching staff prefers the rookie fourth-round pick to stay in a change-of-pace role, no matter who among the trio is available, but Johnson wasn't the primary beneficiary this time around. His outlook for the final two games of the campaign may not necessarily be tied to whether or not Foreman is able to suit up down the stretch.