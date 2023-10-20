Johnson (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Raiders.

Johnson has been in the concussion protocol for more than two weeks since being diagnosed with a head injury Thursday, Oct. 5 against the Commanders. He's yet to practice in the meantime, giving no indication of making progress through any of the five phases. With Johnson sidelined again and Khalil Herbert (ankle) on injured reserve, the Bears backfield will be composed of D'Onta Foreman, Travis Homer and Darrynton Evans in Week 7.