Johnson (concussion) isn't practicing Wednesday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson hasn't practiced since suffering a concussion in a Thursday win over Washington in Week 5. He missed the Week 5 loss to Minnesota, in which D'Onta Foreman and Darrynton Evans got the backfield work while Johnson, Khalil Herbert (IR - high ankle) and Travis Homer (hamstring) all sat out. Another missed practice suggests Johnson is in danger of missing a second game this Sunday against Las Vegas.