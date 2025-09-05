Johnson (foot) didn't practice Friday.

Johnson was also listed as a non-participant on Thursday's practice estimate, putting his availability in doubt ahead of Monday's season opener against Minnesota. Fellow backup running back Kyle Monangai is listed as a limited participant this week, while starter D'Andre Swift isn't on the injury report at all. Things are trending toward a busy Monday night for Swift, albeit against a tough Vikings defense that held him to 109 yards on 32 carries (3.4 YPC) in two matchups last year.