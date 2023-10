Johnson (concussion) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice.

Johnson is six days removed from suffering a concussion last Thursday in Washington, so his lack of activity in the meantime is particularly concerning. All of Johnson, Khalil Herbert (ankle) and Travis Homer (hamstring) also didn't practice Wednesday, which leaves D'Onta Foreman, Darrynton Evans and Khari Blasingame as the Bears' current healthy running backs.