Johnson turned seven carries into 32 yards and hauled in his only target for 11 yards during Saturday's 24-17 preseason loss in Indianapolis.

The Bears gave Khalil Herbert the night off Saturday, allowing D'Onta Foreman the first chance to lead the backfield. Once Johnson took over from Foreman in the second quarter, the rookie fourth-rounder outproduced the veteran in yards from scrimmage, 43-18, on four more touches. The breakdown of Chicago's RB room appears to be unsettled with just one exhibition to go, so Johnson's performance Saturday, Aug. 26 versus the Bills will be one to monitor ahead of Week 1.