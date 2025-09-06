Bears' Roschon Johnson: Officially questionable for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (foot) is officially listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Vikings.
Johnson missed Chicago's first two practices of the week due to a foot injury but upgraded to a limited session Saturday, which provides at least some optimism that he could be trending in the right direction for Week 1. Meanwhile, rookie Kyle Monangai has been cleared to play Monday night at home versus Minnesota, while starter D'Andre Swift has avoided the injury report entirely.
