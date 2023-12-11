Johnson had one carry for six yards in the Bears' 28-13 win over the Lions on Sunday.

Before the Bears' Week 13 bye, Johnson led the Bears backfield with 74 percent of the snaps and 15 touches against Minnesota. It appears that his usage was game-plan specific against a Vikings defense that blitzed at a league-high rate. With D'Onta Foreman back from injury, Johnson saw his only touch in the latter stages of the game, when the outcome was determined. Based on his usage against Detroit, Johnson is looking like a risky fantasy option.