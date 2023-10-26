Johnson said Thursday that he cleared the concussion protocol and is ready to play in Sunday's road game against the Chargers, Chris Emma of 670TheScore.com reports.

Players in the protocol for head injuries aren't permitted to speak to the media, so Johnson's comments more or less pave the way for him to put an end to a two-game absence. His upcoming role is in some question, though, after D'Onta Foreman reeled off 187 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns over the last two games with Khalil Herbert (ankle, IR) sidelined. In five games this season, Johnson is averaging 4.9 yards on his 25 carries, has hauled in 11 of 12 targets for 58 yards and scored one rushing TD.