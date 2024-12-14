Johnson (concussion) has been ruled out and will not play Monday against the Vikings.
Johnson has now missed the past two contests due to a concussion suffered during the Thanksgiving game against the Lions. With D'Andre Swift (groin) once again questionable for the contest, Travis Homer and Darrynton Evans could see additional looks.
