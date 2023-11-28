Johnson rushed 10 times for 35 yards and brought in all five targets for 40 yards in the Bears' 12-10 win over the Vikings on Monday night. He also committed a fumble recovered by Chicago.

The rookie notably logged four more carries than Khalil Herbert despite entering the game No. 2 on the depth chart. Johnson also outpaced his teammate through the air, checking in third in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the night for Chicago. Both Johnson's rush attempts and receiving yards were new career highs, and it will be interesting to see how the division of labor in the Bears' ground attack breaks down in Week 14 against the Lions following the Week 13 bye, considering D'Onta Foreman (ankle) is likely to be factored back into the mix for that contest.