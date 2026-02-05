Johnson rushed two times for seven yards across seven regular-season appearances during the 2025 season.

Johnson dealt with a foot injury during training camp and the preseason and almost immediately fell behind rookie Kyle Monangai as the backup to D'Andre Swift. Monangai never gave the gig back, and Johnson played a total of four offensive snaps during the regular season before being sent to injured reserve with a thumb injury in November. Johnson is signed through the 2026 season, but he's likely going to be in a fight for a roster spot next summer after failing to earn any playing time under Ben Johnson's coaching staff in 2025.