Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said that Johnson (concussion) will return to practice Wednesday but remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, Chris Emma of 670TheScore.com reports.

Eberflus said Monday that Johnson has "one more hurdle" remaining before exiting the protocol and being deemed good to go for Sunday's game against the Chargers. Johnson's only remaining steps may be to return to full-contact practice and then gain clearance from an independent neurologist, however, and taking the field Wednesday represents noteworthy progress. D'Onta Foreman has looked impressive as the lead man in Chicago's backfield over the last two weeks, but Johnson should be able to carve out a role Week 8 if cleared to play.