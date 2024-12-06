Johnson (concussion) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

Johnson remains in the concussion protocol and hasn't yet practiced in any capacity. His next chance to suit up will come Week 15 against the Vikings, but Johnson will need to gain full clearance from the concussion protocol in order to do so. With Johnsons sidelined and D'Andre Swift (quadriceps) listed as questionable for Sunday's road matchup, Travis Homer and practice-squad member Darrynton Evans could be in line to handle key backfield roles for Chicago.