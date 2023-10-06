Johnson (concussion) has been ruled out for the rest of Thursday's game against the Commanders.
Johnson exited the game in the second quarter to be evaluated for a concussion. While there's been no official announcement about his diagnosis, Johnson will be out for the game after recording three rushes for 19 yards. He'll have nine days to recover prior to the Bears' Week 6 matchup against the Vikings.
