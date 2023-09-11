Johnson rushed five times for 20 yards and a touchdown and added six receptions for 35 yards in Sunday's 38-20 loss to the Packers.

Johnson saw significant work after the game was out of hand, and he found the end zone late in the fourth quarter. The rookie was also targeted seven times, which tied him for the team lead with Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet. More may be learned about his long-term role in the offense next week, when the Bears will likely have a more competitive matchup when the travel to Tampa Bay.