Johnson rushed five times for 13 yards and caught one pass for two yards in the Bears' 31-28 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.

Johnson is often used as the passing-game running back when the Bears trail, but since the team led until that latter stages of the game, he saw significantly less work than Khalil Herbert. Despite having light usage in this contest, Chicago figures to trail often this season, which should lead to Johnson seeing closer to 10 touches in a significant number of games.