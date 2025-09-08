Johnson (foot) is listed as inactive for Monday's game at Chicago.

Johnson followed up Thursday's listing of DNP on the Bears' practice estimate with no drills Friday before returning as a limited participant at Saturday's session. A foot issue has been bothering him since at least Aug. 7, but the team gave him a chance to suit up in the season opener. With Johnson's lack of availability confirmed for Week 1 action, rookie seventh-rounder Kyle Monangai will be the only active RB behind No. 1 option D'Andre Swift.