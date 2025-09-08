default-cbs-image
Johnson (foot) is listed as inactive for Monday's game at Chicago.

Johnson followed up Thursday's listing of DNP on the Bears' practice estimate with no drills Friday before returning as a limited participant at Saturday's session. A foot issue has been bothering him since at least Aug. 7, but the team gave him a chance to suit up in the season opener. With Johnson's lack of availability confirmed for Week 1 action, rookie seventh-rounder Kyle Monangai will be the only active RB behind No. 1 option D'Andre Swift.

