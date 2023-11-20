Johnson rushed six times for 30 yards and wasn't targeted in Sunday's 31-26 loss to the Lions.

Johnson had as many carries as D'Onta Foreman (ankle), who exited in the third quarter, but Khalil Herbert led the Bears with 16 rushing attempts after missing the previous five games due to a high-ankle sprain. Herbert had just 35 rushing yards, and between Herbert's inefficiency and the uncertainty over Foreman's availability, Johnson has a chance to see a larger workload in Week 12 against the Packers.