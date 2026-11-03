Johnson carried five times for 17 yards and added an 11-yard reception on his lone target in Monday's 34-17 win over the Seahawks.

With Kyle Monangai (toe/thumb) inactive for a fourth straight game, Johnson continued to serve as the No. 2 running back behind D'Andre Swift. Unsurprisingly, Swift (27 carries for 69 yards and three touchdowns) handled the brunt of the work out of the backfield, with Johnson taking the field for just 14 of the team's 70 offensive snaps. If Monangai is able to make it back for Sunday's matchup with the Buccaneers, Johnson's playing time on offense could disappear entirely.