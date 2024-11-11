Johnson lost four yards on one rush and caught a five-yard pass in the Bears' 19-3 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.
In the three games since Chicago's bye week, Johnson has handled nine touches for 28 yards and a touchdown. Unless the running back's role increases, Johnson will be difficult to trust in fantasy lineups.
