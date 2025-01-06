Johnson rushed twice for three yards and brought in all five targets for 16 yards in the Bears' 24-22 win over the Packers on Sunday.

Johnson was once again a clear second fiddle to lead back D'Andre Swift, who logged 20 carries. The second-year pro had a relatively uneventful season despite the trade of Khalil Herbert to the Bengals, with the exception of a solid red-zone role that helped him score six rushing touchdowns. Johnson tallied just 150 rushing yards on 55 carries alongside a 16-104 receiving line over 14 regular-season games, and he's likely to head into training camp next summer in a similar, clear No. 2 role.