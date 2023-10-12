Johnson (concussion) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice.

Johnson entered concussion protocol after he was removed from this past Thursday's 40-20 win over the Commanders and doesn't appear to have taken a notable step forward in his recovery from the injury just under a week later. With consecutive absences at practice to begin Week 6 prep, Johnson will likely need to mix into drills in some capacity Friday in addition to gaining clearance from an independent neurologist to have any chance at playing Sunday against the Vikings. Khalil Herbert (ankle) and Travis Homer (hamstring) have also been spectators for the Bears' first two Week 6 practices and appear to be trending toward absences Sunday, which likely leaves D'Onta Foreman on track to headline the Chicago backfield against the Vikings.