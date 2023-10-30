Johnson (concussion) took six carries for 21 yards while catching three of four targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 30-13 loss to the Chargers.

Johnson was able to pass the league's concussion protocol in time to suit up for Sunday's matchup against the Chargers. The 22-year-old wound up splitting touches with D'Onta Foreman, with neither player standing out over the other in the box score. This is shaping up to be a situation where both backs struggle to develop consistent value due to fluctuating usage from an indecisive coaching staff trying to salvage a season that is clearly heading the wrong direction for the Bears in 2023. For now, we have to assume another even split between Johnson and Foreman against the Saints next Sunday.