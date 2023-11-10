Johnson rushed five times for 18 yards and caught four passes for 14 yards in the Bears' 16-13 win over the Panthers on Thursday.

Johnson continues to struggle with his opportunities, as he has gained 43 yards on 13 rushes while also being held to 33 yards on eight receptions over his last three games. The Chicago backfield may become more crowded in Week 11, when the team likely a activates Khalil Herbert (ankle) from injured reserve. If Johnson retains his pass-catching role, he could maintain the 1.85 receptions per game he's recorded since Week 2.