Herbert is slated to be the Bears' top complementary running back to Khalil Herbert on Monday in Minnesota after the team ruled out D'Onta Foreman (ankle/shin) for the contest Sunday, Larry Mayer of the team's official site reports.

Johnson has routinely acted as the No. 2 RB in Chicago's offense behind Herbert or Foreman, depending on who is healthy and available among the two. The result has been seven touches for 32 yards from scrimmage per game and one rushing TD in nine games this season. Expect a similar workload for Johnson on Monday in a secondary role behind Herbert.