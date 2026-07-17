Bears' Roschon Johnson: Top candidate for RB3 spot

Johnson (thumb) looks like the early favorite to land the third spot on Chicago's running back depth chart, Mike Moraitis of SI.com reports.

D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai seem locked in as the top two options in the Bears' backfield, so Johnson will be tasked with holding off Brittain Brown, Coleman Bennett and Salvon Ahmed for a spot on the 53-man roster. Johnson's experience on special teams makes the 2023 fourth-round pick the player to beat for the final spot, even though he played just four snaps on offense in the 2025 regular season before finishing the season on IR due to a thumb injury.