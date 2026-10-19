Johnson rushed 13 times for 51 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-23 win over the Falcons. He caught both of his targets for 34 yards.

With Kyle Monangai (toe) still sidelined, Johnson played 31 offensive snaps behind D'Andre Swift's 45. Johnson actually led the team in rushing, edging out Swift's 44 yards on the ground. Both running backs found the end zone, with Swift scoring a pair of touchdowns on the ground on 16 carries. With Monangai out the last two weeks, Johnson has totaled 125 yards and a score on 27 combined carries and targets. He's got fantasy playability for as long as Monangai is out.