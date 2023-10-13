Johnson (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The Bears lost all three of their active RBs to injuries in last Thursday's 40-20 win over Washington, and all three will now be out for at least one week. With Khalil Herbert (high ankle) and Travis Homer (hamstring) sidelined, the Bears are down to D'Onta Foreman and Darrynton Evans as backfield options for an NFC West matchup this Sunday. None of the injured RBs practiced this week.