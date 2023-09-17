Johnson rushed four times for 32 yards and brought in both targets for 10 yards in the Bears' 27-17 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Johnson elevated to the No. 2 role behind Khalil Herbert with D'Onta Foreman a healthy scratch, and the rookie did a solid job with his modest opportunities. The Texas product's overall performance seemingly didn't do anything to knock Johnson back down a peg on the depth chart, so he's likely to remain the main complementary option to Herbert in a Week 3 road battle against the Chiefs.