Bears' Roy Robertson-Harris: Back in action
Robertson-Harris (hamstring) was a full participant in practice Thursday, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Robertson-Harris hasn't played since Week 7 but it appears as if the reserve defensive lineman will get the chance to take the field this Sunday against the Lions. Look for him to resume his regular role as a rotational defensive lineman and special teams contributor.
