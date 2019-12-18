Bears' Roy Robertson-Harris: Back to full health
Robertson-Harris (foot) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Robertson-Harris sat out Week 15's loss to the Packers due to a foot injury, but he now appears back to full health. With Akeim Hicks also operating without limitations, however, Robertson-Harris will likely be relegated to a depth role if he suits up against the Chiefs on Sunday.
