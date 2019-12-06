Play

Robertson-Harris is receiving medical evaluation for a foot injury Friday.

Roy Robertson-Harris was forced out of Thursday's win over the Cowboys with under seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, and he did not return to the contest. He played 48 percent of snaps on defense but did not account for a tackle or sack. If Robertson-Harris were forced to miss any time, Brent Urban and Abdullah Anderson would be candidates to play expanded roles on defense.

