Bears' Roy Robertson-Harris: Best game of season
Robertson-Harris posted three tackles and 1.5 sacks in Chicago's 16-6 win over the Vikings on Sunday.
Robertson-Harris had just three tackles with no sacks over his previous two contests, and his limited playing time makes him a player who has a very low scoring floor each week.
