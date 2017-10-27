Robertson-Harris (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game in New Orleans, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.

Robertson-Harris sustained this injury in Week 7 against the Panthers, but he'll benefit from the bye week that comes in Week 9. The 24-year-old has just four tackles (two solo) this season, so his role as a reserve lineman won't be missed by fantasy owners.

